ISIS claims stabbing attack in Australia

A terrorist stabbed three people, killing one, during the afternoon rush hour Friday in Melbourne, Australia. The Somali man got out of a pickup truck laden with barbecue gas cylinders that then caught fire. He proceeded to attack three bystanders with a knife. Responding police officers shot him in the chest, and authorities confirmed the man later died in the hospital. The two injured bystanders are also hospitalized.

Victoria state police Commissioner Graham Ashton said authorities had previous knowledge of the suspect and that the police counterterrorism command is investigating the case. “He’s known to police mainly in respect to relatives that he has, which certainly are persons of interest to us,” Ashton said.

Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attack via its Aamaq news group. The extremist group said the suspect responded to its calls for attacks in countries fighting its insurgency in Iraq and Syria. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison condemned the attack as “evil and cowardly.”