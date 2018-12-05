ISIS claims Paris knife attack

Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for a knife attack that killed two, including the assailant, in a popular shopping and cafe district in Paris on Saturday. Investigators were working Sunday to identify the attacker, who killed a 29-year-old man and injured four others before police shot him to death. “At this stage, based on the one hand on the account of witnesses who said the attacker cried ‘Allahu akbar’ while attacking passersby with a knife, and given the modus operandi, we have turned this over to the counterterrorist section of the Paris prosecutor’s office,” prosecutor Francois Molins said. ISIS news agency Aamaq said in a statement early Sunday that the attacker acted in response to the group’s calls for supporters to target members of the U.S.-led military coalition in Iraq and Syria. French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted, “France is once again paying the price of blood but will not cede an inch to enemies of freedom.”