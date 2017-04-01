ISIS claims Manchester bombing

Islamic State claimed responsibility today for the explosion in Manchester, England, that killed 22 people and injured about 59 others Monday night. The extremist group said “a soldier of the caliphate planted bombs in the middle of the crusaders gathering.” Thousands of young fans, especially teenagers, had gathered Monday night for the Ariana Grande concert, and the bomb exploded near the end of the event. Police officials have said a suicide bomber set off an improvised electronic device. The Greater Manchester police arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the bombing but have not identified him or the person they suspect of being the suicide bomber. U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson extended his condolences and said U.S. intelligence agencies are working closely with the British government to investigate the bombing. Leaders from Turkey and other countries also sent their condolences.