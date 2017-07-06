ISIS claims attack on Iran’s parliament, nearby shrine

Islamic State militants claimed responsibility for two nearly simultaneous attacks on Iran’s parliament and a shrine, killing at least 12 people and injuring more than 42 others. It’s the first time ISIS has claimed an attack in the country. Gunmen on Wednesday stormed into the parliament building and began shooting. One suicide bomber detonated his device in the building, where a parliamentary session was ongoing. Security officials finally regained control of the building after three hours and killed the four attackers. Shortly after the parliament attack began, four more attackers, including another suicide bomber, attacked the shrine of the late revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in the capital city, Tehran. Iran’s state television said authorities killed one of the attackers and arrested a woman following the attack. The country’s intelligence ministry said it foiled a third attack about 12 miles from the parliament building. Islamic State’s Aamaq news agency circulated the claim of responsibility among its followers on social media and released a video of the parliament attack. The Sunni-based extremist group is embroiled in fighting Iran-backed forces in Syria and Iraq.