ISIS claims attack on Egyptian Coptic Christians
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 5/27/17, 09:58 am
Islamic State (ISIS) said today its “soldiers” carried out an attack on a bus full of Christians in Egypt on Friday that killed 29 people on their way to visit a monastery. Meanwhile, the Egyptian military Friday bombed militant bases affiliated with al-Qaeda in Libya in retaliation for the bombing. Egyptian President Abdel Fatah el-Sisi told the country’s Coptic Christian Pope Tawadros II in a phone call that the government would not rest until the terrorists responsible for the attack were punished.
We Sift the news so you don’t have to.
Read more from The Sift
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is an assistant editor for WORLD Digital. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.