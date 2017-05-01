ISIS claims attack on Egyptian Coptic Christians

Islamic State (ISIS) said today its “soldiers” carried out an attack on a bus full of Christians in Egypt on Friday that killed 29 people on their way to visit a monastery. Meanwhile, the Egyptian military Friday bombed militant bases affiliated with al-Qaeda in Libya in retaliation for the bombing. Egyptian President Abdel Fatah el-Sisi told the country’s Coptic Christian Pope Tawadros II in a phone call that the government would not rest until the terrorists responsible for the attack were punished.

We Sift the news so you don’t have to.