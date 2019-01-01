ISIS camp falls in Syria

U.S.-backed Syrian forces on Tuesday seized control of an Islamic State (ISIS) encampment near the village of Baghuz, the last territory controlled by the terror group. Hundreds of militants surrendered overnight, Syrian Defense Forces spokesman Mustafa Bali said. Among those captured were suspects in a January bombing that killed four Americans in northern Syria.

An unknown number of ISIS fighters still clung to a tiny sliver of land between the Euphrates River and the encampment now held by the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces, but the camp’s capture represented a major advance toward finally destroying the self-declared ISIS caliphate. “This is not a victory announcement, but a significant progress in the fight,” Bali said.