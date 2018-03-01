ISIS bomber kills 57 in Afghan attack

An Islamic State (ISIS) suicide bomber on Sunday killed 57 people and injured more than 100 others after setting off an explosive at a voter registration center in Kabul, the country’s capital. Kabul police chief Gen. Daud Amin said the bomber targeted civilians who had gathered to register for national identification cards. The attack comes as Afghanistan prepares for parliamentary elections in October. Public Health Ministry spokesman Wahid Majro said the casualties include 22 women and eight children. Some 119 people sustained injuries, and Majiro said the death toll “could still rise.” ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack via its Aamaq news agency and said it targeted Shiite “apostates.” Earlier in March, an ISIS bomber killed 31 people and injured 65 others after targeting a Shiite shrine in Kabul during the Persian new year celebrations. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in a statement condemned Sunday’s attack and said it “cannot divert us from our aims or weaken this national democratic process.”