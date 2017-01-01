ISIS attacks Shiite mosque in Kabul

Afghan police on Friday ended an hourslong attack when they killed two of four terrorists at a Shiite Muslim mosque in the capital city of Kabul. The gunmen stormed the mosque during Friday prayers and set off an explosion at the entrance before they pushed into the mosque and opened fire. Police officials said two of the attackers eventually blew themselves up and security forces shot and killed the last two attackers. Witnesses said a security official and the cleric leading the prayer both died, though the total number of casualties is still unclear. A hospital worker said at least 20 people died and another 50 sustained injuries. Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attack through its Aamaq news agency. ISIS attacked the Iraqi Embassy in Kabul last month and warned of more attacks against Shiite places of worship.