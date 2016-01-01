ISIS attacks Catholic Church in the Philippines

At least 20 people died on Sunday in twin suicide bombings at a Roman Catholic cathedral in the southern Philippines. Two bombs exploded within minutes of each other during Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Mount Carmel on Jolo Island. The first bomb detonated inside the building and the second exploded at the entrance as churchgoers rushed outside and soldiers and police rushed in. The blasts scattered wooden pews, shattered windows, and hurled human remains and debris across the town square in front of the church. More than 100 people sustained injuries. Authorities said five of the dead and 10 of the injured were soldiers or police.

Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attack via its Amaq news agency. Authorities suspect the Philippines-based militant group Abu Sayyaf, which pledged allegiance to ISIS in 2016, coordinated the attack. The group retains a stronghold on Jolo Island and is notorious for its bombings and kidnappings.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and his top security officials visited the church on Monday and met with families of the victims. “I have directed our troops to heighten their alert level, secure all places of worship and public places at once, and initiate proactive security measures to thwart hostile plans,” said Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana.