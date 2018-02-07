ISIS attacks Afghan religious minorities

Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the Sunday bombing in eastern Afghanistan that killed at least 19 people and injured 20 others, the majority of them Sikhs and Hindus. The suicide bomber targeted a group from the country’s minority communities as it traveled to meet with President Ashraf Ghani in the eastern city of Jalalabad. The casualties included Avtar Singh Khalsa, the only Sikh candidate in Afghanistan’s parliamentary elections coming up in October. In a statement Monday, ISIS said it targeted a group of “polytheists.” Sikhs and Hindus repeatedly face discrimination in the predominately Muslim nation and suffer attacks from Islamic extremist groups.