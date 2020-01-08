Isaias strengthens slightly as it moves up Florida coast

Heavy rains lashed the east coast of Florida Sunday as the storm’s winds reached maximum sustained winds just under a Category 1 hurricane. Isaias weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm Saturday afternoon after passing over the Bahamas. Florida officials closed beaches, parks, and virus testing sites. It is expected to hit the Carolinas on Monday night then sweep up the East Coast from Virginia to Maine, bringing rain and flooding.

What damage has Isaias done? It toppled trees, destroyed crops, and caused flooding and landslides in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, which each saw at least one storm-related death. Wind and rains knocked out power to many places in the Bahamas, where Hurricane Dorian struck last year, killing at least 60 people on the Abaco islands.

Dig deeper: Track the hurricane’s progress at the National Weather Service.

Editor’s note: WORLD has updated this report since its initial posting.