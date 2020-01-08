Isaias moves toward Florida coast

Florida officials closed beaches, marinas, and parks in Miami-Dade County in anticipation of the arrival of the storm early on Sunday. Isaias weakened to a tropical storm after passing over the Bahamas, but it was expected to strengthen to a hurricane again as it approached the United States. Miami County Mayor Carlos Giménez said the coastal county had 20 evacuation centers on standby as the storm approached. North Carolina authorities ordered residents to evacuate Ocracoke Island on the Outer Banks starting on Saturday.

What damage has Isaias done? It toppled trees, destroyed crops, and caused flooding and landslides in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, which each saw at least one storm-related death. Wind and rains knocked out power to many places in the Bahamas, where Hurricane Dorian struck last year, killing at least 60 people on the Abaco islands. Isaias is expected to remain a hurricane through Monday, then slowly weaken as it heads up the Atlantic seaboard and brings heavy rain to much of the East Coast during the week.

Dig deeper: Track the hurricane’s progress at the National Weather Service.

Editor’s note: WORLD has updated this report since its initial posting.