Isaias batters East Coast, leaving 6 dead

The tropical storm dumped heavy rains and spawned tornadoes, one of which left two people dead on Tuesday at a mobile home park in North Carolina. High waters in eastern Pennsylvania killed one woman as it swept her car downstream, while in Delaware a falling tree branch struck and killed another woman. Falling trees also killed two other people in their cars in New York City and Maryland. Isaias maintained its tropical status but weakened as it continued north into Canada on Tuesday night.

What was the extent of the damage? Multiple states reported power outages on Tuesday night that left more than 3.7 million customers without electricity. Early Tuesday morning, fire officials said they responded to multiple structure fires along the Ocean Isle Beach in North Carolina. In New York City, officials shut down the Staten Island ferry and outdoor subway due to the strong winds.

