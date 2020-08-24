Is Falwell in or out at Liberty?

After news broke of a scandal involving Jerry Falwell Jr., Liberty University said he agreed to step down as the school's president and from its board of directors, but then withdrew the resignation after national media reported on his departure. According to the school's statement, Falwell agreed to "resign immediately as President of Liberty University [Monday] but then instructed his attorneys to not tender the letter for immediate resignation." Falwell told Virginia Business he has no plans to resign, while The Washington Post later reported negotiations over his departure were ongoing.

What’s the latest scandal? In a statement published by the Washington Examiner on Sunday, Falwell said a former family friend had a long-term extra-marital affair with his wife, Becki, and tried to extort money from the couple by threatening to go public with the story. On Monday, Reuters published an investigative report where the friend, Giancarlo Granda, said Falwell knew about and participated in the affair. Granda told Reuters he did not blackmail the couple but tried to end a business relationship with them. In his short telephone interview with Virginia Business, Falwell said the Reuters report was “90 percent false.”

Earlier this month, the executive committee of Liberty’s Board of Trustees placed Falwell on indefinite leave from his roles as the school’s president and chancellor after he posted a lewd photo on Instagram. But Falwell told Virginia Business the leave was simply “a three-month break” so he could deal with stress.

