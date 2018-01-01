Ireland votes to end protections for unborn babies

A leading Irish pro-life group admitted defeat Saturday in its effort to keep the country’s protections for unborn children. Two exit polls taken Friday indicate about 70 percent of voters opted to repeal the Eighth Amendment to the country’s constitution, which granted unborn babies the same legal rights as their mothers. The law effectively prevented all abortions except when the mother’s life was in danger. John McGuirk, a spokesman for Save the 8th, called the result a “tragedy of historic proportions.” The government, which supported the repeal effort, plans to allow abortion for babies up to 12 weeks gestation. The repeal effort vote tally will not be official until late Saturday.