Iraqi protesters under attack

Tuesday marked the deadliest day since Iraq’s unrest began on Oct. 1. Overnight, masked gunmen—suspected of being security forces in plain clothes—attacked the tents protesters had set up for their sit-in in the central city of Karbala. At least 18 people died, and more than 800 others sustained injuries.

What is fueling the unrest? Frustration over corruption, lack of jobs, and basic services has grown into calls to bring down the government. The demonstrations gathered steam again on Friday. At least 239 people have died since the protests began. Similar unrest in Lebanon, where protesters are demanding an end to corruption and improved public services for the second straight week, turned violent on Tuesday as Hezbollah supporters attacked the main protest site in Beirut, the capital. Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced Tuesday he would step down having failed to resolve the crisis.

WORLD has updated this report with the Lebanese prime minister’s resignation.