Iraqi protesters storm bridges, attack consulate

Protesters in Iraq are directing their anger at Iran for supporting the Iraqi government. On Sunday, dozens of people attacked the Iranian Consulate in the Shiite city of Karbala. At least four people died, and more than 200 others sustained injuries in weekend clashes throughout the country. On Monday, security forces in Baghdad responded with a water cannon and possibly gunfire against rock-throwing protesters on a major bridge. More than 250 people have died since the protests began in October.

Does this mean a revolution in Iraq? The protests in Iraq and a similar uprising in Lebanon are challenging government corruption and calling for improved services. Last week, Iraqi President Barham Salih attempted to placate protesters by saying Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi would resign once political leaders agree on his replacement.

