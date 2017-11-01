Iraqi forces recapture last ISIS-held town

Iraqi forces backed by the U.S.-led coalition have recaptured the last Iraqi town controlled by Islamic State (ISIS) militants, Iraqi officials said Friday. Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasool, an Iraqi defense ministry spokesman, said military units and some local tribal fighters entered the town of Rawah in western Anbar province and seized control about five hours after fighting began. The town sits near the border town of Qaim, which Iraqi forces also seized from ISIS earlier this month. The extremist group now remains in control of only patches of rural territory in the country’s vast western desert along the Syrian border. The group also has suffered territorial losses in Syria, where it only retains control of the town of Boukamal and patches of territory near Damascus and central Hama province.