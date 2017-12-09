Iraq celebrates military victory over ISIS

IRAQ claimed final victory over ISIS on Saturday, announcing it had cleared fighters from western Iraq and retaken control of the border with Syria—14 months after it began military operations to expel the group, at that time controlling nearly one-third of the country. “Our battle was with the enemy that wanted to kill our civilization, but we have won with our unity and determination,” said Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.

In Mosul, where a nine-month battle with ISIS left thousands dead and at least 60,000 homes destroyed, the city is fighting for a comeback, and held a marathon that drew 4,000 two weeks ago.

UNITED STATES: ISIS channels are celebrating the foiled attack near Times Square in New York Monday morning, after a 27-year-old immigrant from Bangladesh set off a pipe bomb strapped to his body inside a walkway connecting several of New York’s subway lines.

Over at Operation World, the featured nation to pray for Monday is the United States. When I woke Monday morning, the OW app told me 410 people were praying.

SWEDEN: Police have made arrests in a Molotov cocktail attack on a synagogue in Gothenburg (also Göteborg), which started a fire but caused no injuries as a youth group met in the basement. The incident, plus a similar attack at a Jewish cemetery in Malmo, appeared tied to European protests over the U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

MALI: Christians “can simply be slaughtered,” say Islamic militants who’ve attacked churches in central Mali.

ZIMBABWE: Members of the opposition are on a diplomatic mission they hope will include a visit with President Donald Trump to shore up support for electoral reforms ahead of next year’s general election, which for the first time in 30 years won’t feature Robert Mugabe.

SYRIA: Watch Syrian President Bashar al-Assad being held back on his home turf to allow Russian President Vladimir Putin center stage.

