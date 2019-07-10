Iraq admits excessive force against protests

More than 110 people died and over 6,000 others were injured in protests in Iraq that began Tuesday. The military said it employed “excessive force” against demonstrators but had “begun to hold accountable those commanding officers who carried out these wrong acts.” Earlier on Sunday, Interior Ministry spokesman Saad Maan denied security forces attacked the protesters and blamed “malicious hands” for targeting both sides instead.

What do protesters say? Demonstrators seeking economic and political reform said security forces directed gunfire at them, in some cases employing snipers. Protesters have destroyed 51 public buildings and eight political party headquarters. In an attempt to douse the growing tensions, the military said it would withdraw from the Sadr City district of Baghdad and hand over control to the police.

Dig deeper: Read this explainer by German broadcaster Deutsche-Welle on what is fueling the unrest.