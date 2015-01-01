Iranian official shows up at G-7

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Zarif stopped by the G-7 summit of world economic powers at the invitation of host French President Emmanuel Macron. Zarif met Sunday with Macron and diplomats from France, Germany, and Britain, but not with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Why the last-minute invite? Macron has been working to salvage the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and quell tensions between the United States and Iran. At a joint news conference Monday, Trump and Macron signaled a meeting could happen soon between the U.S. and Iranian presidents. Trump would not commit to a timeframe, saying the meeting would happen “if the circumstances were correct or right.” Also at the G-7 summit, the heads of state agreed to provide logistical support and $20 million to South America as it battles fires in the Amazon rainforest.

WORLD has updated this report with news of a possible meeting between Iran and the United States.