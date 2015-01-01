Iranian foreign minister resigns

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who represented his country in negotiations for the now-crumbling nuclear deal with Western nations, unexpectedly announced his resignation late Monday. He gave no reason for leaving office but apologized “for all the shortcomings during my service.” Despite opposition from Iranian hardliners, Zarif led efforts to reach a deal in 2015 with world powers, who agreed to lift economic sanctions on Iran if the country limited its production of uranium. His departure is the latest sign the Islamic nation is embracing a more hardline stance toward the West. The recent U.S. withdrawal from the nuclear deal increased political pressure on Zarif and strained the weak Iranian economy.

In a speech Sunday in Tehran, Zarif criticized the hardliners. “We cannot hide behind imperialism’s plot and blame them for our own incapability,” he said. “Independence does not mean isolation from the world.”

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed hearing about the resignation, but said, “Our policy remains unchanged—the regime must behave like a normal country and respect its people.”