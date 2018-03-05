Iranian foreign minister rejects nuclear deal revisions

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a video released Thursday said his country will not “renegotiate or add” to its 2015 nuclear deal with six world powers. Zarif’s comments come as the U.S. deadline for it and the five other signees—the U.K., Russia, France, China, and Germany—to revise the accord draws closer. U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to pull out of the deal if Iran refuses to accept new terms. In the five-minute YouTube video, Zarif criticized the call to revise the deal and said the United Nations nuclear watchdog agency confirmed in 11 checks that Iran has kept its part of the bargain. “Let me make it absolutely clear once and for all: We will neither outsource our security nor will we renegotiate or add onto a deal we have already implemented in good faith,” he said. Iran in 2015 agreed to curb its nuclear activities in exchange for lifted sanctions. Trump has criticized the deal and set a May 12 deadline to pull out of the pact if European allies fail to make changes. The proposed revisions include a call for Iran to limit its missile program.