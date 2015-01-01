Iran threatens to restart nuclear program over U.S. sanctions

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned Tuesday his country could quickly ratchet up its nuclear program if the United States continues to threaten sanctions against its people. Earlier this month, U.S. lawmakers approved sanctions against those involved in Iran’s ballistic missile program, and anyone who does business with them. Congress also tightened an existing arms embargo on the country and applied terrorism sanctions to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. “In an hour and a day, Iran could return to a more advanced (nuclear) level than at the beginning of the negotiations” that preceded the 2015 nuclear accord, Rouhani said. The agreement with world powers, led by the United States, capped Iran’s uranium enrichment program in exchange for sanctions relief. Increasing uranium enrichment would put Iran one step closer to making a nuclear weapon, something the country’s leaders claim they’re not interested in. Rouhani left his comments vague enough to leave analysts guessing about how much nuclear development the country’s scientists may be continuing in secret. But the president also insisted his country wants to continue abiding by the 2015 accord: “It was Iran’s preference, but it was not and will not remain Iran’s only option.”