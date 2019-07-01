Iran says it released hostage

Iranian state TV announced Wednesday the government released Kylie Moore-Gilbert, a 33-year-old British-Australian academic detained in Iran for more than two years, in exchange for three Iranians held abroad. Australian authorities did not immediately comment on her release, and it’s unclear when she will arrive in Australia.

Why was she imprisoned? Authorities arrested Moore-Gilbert, a Melbourne University lecturer on Middle Eastern studies, in 2018 at the Tehran airport when she tried to leave the country. Officials sentenced her to 10 years in Evin Prison on charges of espionage, which she denied. Iran has been under pressure to release Moore-Gilbert, who said in a letter to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison that she faced psychological torture.

