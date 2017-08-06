Iran’s twin terror attackers worked for ISIS

Iran’s intelligence ministry today said five of the men who launched twin attacks in the capital city Wednesday had previously fought for Islamic State (ISIS). Gunmen and suicide bombers in Tehran killed at least 16 people and wounded 40 others when they attacked the parliament building and the shrine of Iran’s revolutionary leader. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack. The intelligence ministry in a statement said five of the attackers had left Iran to fight with ISIS in Iraq and Syria and returned in August. Security officials stepped up police presence across the city and said they were focusing on intelligence gathering.