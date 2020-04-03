Iran’s nuclear capacity grows

Iran has tripled its stockpile of enriched uranium since November. The United Nations reported Tuesday that the Islamic republic has 2,250 pounds of the nuclear material, far more than the 660-pound limit allowed under the 2015 deal with world powers. Iran broke the terms of the deal after President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of it in 2018.

Can Iran make a nuclear weapon? The large stockpile brings Iran close, but the country insisted it has no plans to do so. The UN International Atomic Energy Agency criticized Iran for refusing to provide access to or answer questions about some unidentified potential nuclear locations.

