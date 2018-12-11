Iran passes UN nuclear test
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 11/12/18, 12:45 pm
The International Atomic Energy Agency said Monday that Iran was abiding by the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal with major world powers. The UN nuclear watchdog group said it had access to all the sites in Iran that it needed to visit to verify that the Islamic country had respected limits on stockpiles of heavy water and low-enriched uranium. The United States withdrew from the nuclear deal in May and has since reimposed economic sanctions on Iran, but the other signatories to the deal—Britain, China, France, Germany, and Russia—are still trying to make it work.
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital assistant editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
Comments
JerryMPosted: Mon, 11/12/2018 05:36 pm
Can i encourage you to include other facts such as reasons why the agreement was deemed deficient (e.g. did not allow surprise inspections) and therefore why the UN inspection may not reflect the reality surrounding Iran's compliance.
OldMikePosted: Mon, 11/12/2018 07:47 pm
I’m sceptical of the Iranians abiding by the agreement and sceptical of the UN uncovering violations.
I suspect President Trump’s team will be as well.