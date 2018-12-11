Iran passes UN nuclear test

The International Atomic Energy Agency said Monday that Iran was abiding by the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal with major world powers. The UN nuclear watchdog group said it had access to all the sites in Iran that it needed to visit to verify that the Islamic country had respected limits on stockpiles of heavy water and low-enriched uranium. The United States withdrew from the nuclear deal in May and has since reimposed economic sanctions on Iran, but the other signatories to the deal—Britain, China, France, Germany, and Russia—are still trying to make it work.