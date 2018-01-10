Iran launches missiles into Syria

Iran fired six missiles at militants in eastern Syria on Monday in retaliation for a deadly attack last month on a military parade in southwestern Iran. The paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said the ballistic missile strike targeted the bases of “takfiri terrorists,” a term Iran uses to describe Sunni Muslim hard-liners. Iran blames Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for the parade attack—a claim the two countries deny. Islamic State (ISIS) and ethnic Arab separatists both claimed responsibility for the Sept. 22 attack that killed 25 people, the majority of them members of the Revolutionary Guard.

Iranian state television and the state-run IRNA news agency said the Monday missile strike killed and wounded militants in Syria. Syria has not confirmed the attack, but the U.S. military’s Central Command in the country said it happened and the coalition is still assessing the damage.