Iran and Europe clash over crumbling deal

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday threatened European soldiers in the Middle East. “Today, the American soldier is in danger, tomorrow the European soldier could be in danger,” he said during a televised Cabinet address.

What prompted the threat? On Tuesday, Britain joined Germany and France to trigger a dispute mechanism over Iran’s disregard for the 2015 nuclear deal. The filing sends the dispute to a joint commission to find a resolution before reinstating economic sanctions against Iran. Since the United States withdrew from the deal, Iran has lifted all limits on producing enriched uranium.

