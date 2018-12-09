iPhones getting bigger, pricier

Apple showcased three new iPhones Wednesday, including the new iPhone XS Max, with the largest phone display the tech company has ever manufactured. The Max has an 6.5-inch edge-to-edge screen and will sell for $1,100, $100 more than last year’s iPhone X. The iPhone XS, an update to last year’s model, will stay at $1,000, and a new iPhone XR, made with cheaper materials in an effort to reach customers who don’t want to pay the higher price tag, will sell for about $750. The XS models come out Sept. 21, while the XR is due out on Oct. 26.

Apple also announced it will release a free update to its iOS operating system next Tuesday, followed by a Mac software update a week later.