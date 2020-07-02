Iowa results still uncertain

The Iowa Democratic Party said it would give candidates the weekend to think about asking for a recanvass of Monday’s caucus results. Campaigns were supposed to submit their requests by noon CST today, but so far the Democratic National Committee is the only one demanding a recanvass, or recount. Despite the Iowa Democratic Party’s website showing “100 percent” of precincts reporting, some caucus sites still show no data and others have inconsistent totals.

What do the results look like now? Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg came out just two delegates ahead of Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, though Sanders won the popular vote. But neither is pushing for a recount. “We’ve got enough of Iowa,” Sanders said Thursday. “I think we should move on to New Hampshire.” Seven top contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination will meet in a debate in Manchester, N.H., Friday night before the state’s primary on Tuesday. The debate airs at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

