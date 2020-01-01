Iowa faces difficult storm recovery

An unusual storm last week destroyed or extensively damaged 8,200 homes and 13 million acres of corn in Iowa, according to Gov. Kim Reynolds. At least three people died in the state during the derecho, which brought winds exceeding 100 miles per hour. About 83,000 people still had no power as of Sunday evening, according to local utility companies.

How are recovery efforts going? Reynolds on Sunday said she filed an expedited presidential major disaster declaration seeking nearly $4 billion for rebuilding efforts from the federal government. The state is requesting $3.78 billion for agriculture losses, $100 million for private utilities, $82 million for homes, and $45 million for public assistance.

