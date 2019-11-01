Iota leaves devastation in Nicaragua

Rescuers searched the site of a landslide on a mountainside where at least seven people died. Nicaragua’s Vice President Rosario Murillo on Wednesday raised the nation’s death toll to 16 after the second Category 4 storm in two weeks hit the coast on Monday.

What about the other countries in the storm’s path? Guatemalan authorities said two people were dead and two missing after a landslide. Iota passed over Honduras, which still had neighborhoods underwater after a previous storm, Eta. Torrential rain and flooding left some stranded with limited access to food and water. Panama also reported that one person was dead and one missing near the border with Costa Rica, and one person died on the tiny Columbian island of Providencia.

