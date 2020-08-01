Iota churns inland

More than 40,000 people were in shelters in Nicaragua as the storm swept through the country. After making landfall on Monday as a Category 4 Hurricane, Iota dropped to a tropical storm by midday on Tuesday on its way toward Honduras.

How bad is the damage? Aid agencies have struggled to connect with local contacts. At least 35 towns in Nicaragua's east and north have no phone service, the government said, and the telecommunications ministry said the phone and broadband provider Columbus Networks was offline due to flooding. The storm system is dumping rain on ground still saturated from Eta two weeks ago. Iota is a surprisingly powerful storm so late in the hurricane season, which is set to end officially on Nov. 30.

