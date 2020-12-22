Investigators: Ravi Zacharias misconduct confirmed

The global ministry started by apologist Ravi Zacharias said on Wednesday that the claims of inappropriate sexual behavior against its late founder appear to be true. Ravi Zacharias International Ministries hired an Atlanta law firm to look into the accusations that surfaced in news reports, including in WORLD, in the fall. In a memo from the firm, which RZIM shared on its website, investigators said they found significant, credible evidence to substantiate the allegations. “Some of that misconduct is consistent with and corroborative of that which is reported in the news recently, and some of the conduct we have uncovered is more serious,” attorney Lynsey M. Barron wrote. Zacharias died of cancer in May.

What happens next? The law firm said its investigation is ongoing, and RZIM committed to releasing the full report of the findings when it is complete. “In the meantime, we share your compassion for any victims of this conduct, and we appreciate your prayers for them and also for Ravi’s family who have been devastated by this information,” the board’s executive committee said.

