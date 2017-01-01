Investigators probe cause of Notre Dame fire

Investigators suspect an electrical short-circuit likely caused Monday’s fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Officials concluded an initial assessment of the cathedral on Wednesday but cannot search the interior due to safety hazards. The Paris prosecutor’s office said investigators had questioned about 40 people by Thursday, including cathedral staff and renovation workers. The team is considering whether the fire is linked to a computer glitch or the temporary elevators used in renovation work, Le Parisien newspaper reported. The prosecutor’s office said that “all leads must be explored.”

Despite the blaze, Yellow Vest protesters prepared for their 23rd week of demonstrations on Saturday. Officials banned protests around the cathedral, which was dangerously weakened by the fire. Ingrid Levavasseur, a founding leader of the movement that began with protests against high living costs, explained French President Emmanuel Macron’s speedy response to the cathedral fire outraged the demonstrators. “It took him less than 24 hours to speak about the fire, while he made us wait for three weeks before addressing our issues,” she said.