Interpol issues wanted notice for former Nissan executive

Carlos Ghosn earlier this week jumped bail, escaping from Japan and what he called “a rigged Japanese justice system where guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant, and basic human rights are denied.” Japanese authorities arrested the former Nissan chairman in November 2018 on charges of underreporting his future compensation and he was to go on trial in April. Ghosn, who is Lebanese, turned up in Lebanon by way of Turkey on Monday. Interpol issued its wanted notice on Thursday.

Will Lebanon extradite Ghosn to Japan? Lebanese Justice Minister Albert Serhan said on Thursday that his country “will carry out its duties,” which could lead to questioning of Ghosn. But Serhan noted that Ghosn entered the country on a legal passport and that Lebanon and Japan do not have an extradition treaty.

