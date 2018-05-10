Interpol chief missing in China

Meng Hongwei, the president of Interpol, went missing after traveling to China last month, the international law enforcement agency confirmed Friday. Meng’s wife reported she had not heard from him since the end of September when he left Lyon, France. In a statement, the France-based policing group said it was aware of the reports, which were “a matter for the relevant authorities in both France and China.” China has yet to comment on the case.

Meng, a China native, had worked as the head of China’s transportation department and served as the head of Interpol there before becoming the organization’s president in 2016.