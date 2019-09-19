Internet abuzz over UFOs, Area 51
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 9/19/19, 12:00 pm
The U.S. Navy turbocharged conspiracy theories by confirming last week it cannot identify the flying objects in three videos taken by its pilots. “The Navy designates the objects contained in these videos as unidentified aerial phenomena,” Navy spokesman Joseph Gradisher told The Black Vault blog.
When and where were the sightings? The New York Times and the To the Stars Academy of Arts and Science reported on three Navy videos of unknown flying objects in December 2017, all of them taken from F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft. One of the videos was taken off the coast of San Diego in 2004, but the time and place of the other two are not known. Meanwhile, UFO enthusiasts might descend this weekend on rural Nevada, where the Air Force flight testing facility known as Area 51 is thought to hold secrets of extraterrestrial life.
Dig deeper: Read the Times report on the Pentagon’s UFO project, which former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., pushed for after talking with astronaut John Glenn.
Lynde is a WORLD Digital’s managing editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
Comments
news2mePosted: Thu, 09/19/2019 01:34 pm
Harry Reid, D.Nevada, was probably abducted by aliens. Aliens did a labotomy or our scientists in Area 51 did.
Now I understand.
No, I don't believe in "aliens" unless you mean angels who can disguise themselves to appear as "aliens". I do believe they can do mental damage to humans.
If there are other beings on other planets, then Jesus on the cross means nothing.
Big JimPosted: Thu, 09/19/2019 03:02 pm
If anybody's interested there's a pretty good video about UFOs, etc. called Alien Intrusion: Unmasking a Deception put out by Creation Ministries International. It has a [level-headed] Christian perspective.
not silentPosted: Thu, 09/19/2019 03:50 pm
The term “UFO” means “unidentified flying object.” Just because something is unidentified doesn’t mean it’s extra terrestrial. My suspicion has been that at least some of the sightings around Area 51 were related to experimental aircraft and/or weapons (I.e., possibly from a secret military base), and I could see how the government might want people to believe they were from extra terrestrial sources to maintain secrecy and keep people away!
There are also foreign governments spying on us and our military, and there could be private companies doing experiments with flying aircraft as well. If a flying craft were unmanned (I.e., some kind of drone), it seems to me like it might be shaped oddly and might be able to maneuver in ways that human pilots could not tolerate.
Furthermore, I have also read several accounts of people who had drug trips using DMT and wound up having experiences EXACTLY like the alien abduction stories I have heard-right down to being examined, etc. (DMT is a hallucinogen and is sometimes called the “spirit molecule” because it supposedly enables one to see the spirit world. As such, its use would fall under forbidden acts mentioned in the Bible.)
We as Christians know there are spiritual powers and authorities that are not of this earth. I am open to examining any scientific evidence if it exists, but so far I haven’t seen any evidence that convinced me that there are mortal extra terrestrials like us. I wonder if some people who reject God or anything spiritual focus on extra terrestrials because of some innate knowledge that “we are not alone.” However, no less than C.S.Lewis wrote an amazing fictional Space Trilogy which involved spiritual beings and mortal extra terrestrials. So maybe it’s human nature to be curious about what might be “out there.”