International leaders condemn Myanmar coup

President Joe Biden on Monday threatened to impose sanctions on Myanmar, also known as Burma. The Burmese military arrested government leaders and seized control earlier in the day. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres criticized the coup, and Britain said the UN Security Council would likely hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday.

What happened in Myanmar? In addition to government head Aung San Suu Kyi, the military detained President Win Myint, members of the ruling party’s Executive Committee, lawmakers, and other senior leaders, party spokesman Myo Nyunt told The Irrawaddy news site. Television signals across the country and phone and internet access in the capital of Naypyitaw were cut. The coup leaders also grounded passenger flights. The military said it plans to hold an election in a year and would give power to the winner.

Dig deeper: Read Onize Ohikere’s report in World Tour about Suu Kyi’s trial at the International Court of Justice over Myanmar’s persecution of Rohingya Muslims.