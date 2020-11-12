International aid workers killed in Ethiopian conflict

The Danish Refugee Council on Friday said three of its staffers who worked as guards at a project site in the warring region of Tigray in Ethiopia have died. In a separate statement, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) said one worker died in Hitsats refugee camp in the town of Shire.

What happened to them? Tigray remains largely sealed off from the outside world, making it difficult to verify details. Nearly 50,000 Ethiopians have fled to Sudan since fighting began last month between regional leaders and the federal government. Aid groups have warned the ongoing conflict has left civilians in urgent need of food and medicine. IRC called for an immediate ceasefire and for the protection of civilians.

