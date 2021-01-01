Internal report: Capitol Police unprepared for Jan. 6 riot

U.S. Capitol Police Inspector General Michael Bolton is expected to describe to members of Congress on Thursday what went wrong with security earlier this year when rioters stormed the Capitol. His investigation reportedly found problems with intelligence gathering, outdated equipment, poor leadership, and faulty dissemination of information. Army Staff Secretary Walter Piatt is quoted telling then–Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund “we don’t like the optics” when he asked for National Guard support. The report lists more than 12 recommendations for training, equipment, leadership, and more.

What about the officer who shot a protester? Federal prosecutors announced on Wednesday that they would not bring charges against the Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt during the riot. Babbitt was climbing through a partly broken door as police evacuated members of Congress to a secure location. The officer shot her in the shoulder, and she was pronounced dead at a hospital. Five people, including a police officer, died that day either at the Capitol or shortly after the riot.

