Interior Secretary Zinke stepping down

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, who faces federal investigations into his travel, political activity, and potential conflicts of interest, will leave the Trump administration at year’s end, President Donald Trump said Saturday. The president said the former Montana congressman “accomplished much during his tenure” and that a replacement would be announced next week. The Cabinet post requires Senate confirmation.

As interior secretary, Zinke led efforts to make environmental regulations more business-friendly and promote domestic energy development. Investigations into his conduct could intensify after Democrats take control of the House in January. His departure is the latest in a White House staff shake-up following the midterm elections. Trump announced Friday that White House budget director Mick Mulvaney will replace outgoing chief of staff John Kelly at the end of the year.