Intelligence chiefs deny pressure to influence Russia probe

Two of the nation’s top intelligence officials testified today they never felt pressured by anyone to interfere in the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. But neither Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats nor the head of the National Security Agency, Adm. Mike Rogers, would say whether President Donald Trump asked them to downplay the investigation in talks with reporters. During today’s Senate Intelligence Committee hearing, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., repeatedly pressed Coats and Rogers on media reports claiming Trump asked them to intervene in the Russia probe. Warner ultimately gave up, lamenting the witnesses’ perceived lack of cooperation: “We’ve got no answers from any of you.” Warner and his fellow Democrats are hoping for better results during tomorrow’s much-anticipated testimony from former FBI Director James Comey.