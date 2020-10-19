Intelligence chief: Russians not behind Hunter Biden story
by Kyle Ziemnick
Posted 10/19/20, 05:21 pm
WASHINGTON—Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, on Friday accused Russian intelligence of generating corruption allegations against Hunter Biden, former Vice President Joe Biden’s son. “We know that this whole smear on Joe Biden comes from the Kremlin,” he told CNN. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, a former Texas GOP congressman, on Monday denied the claim: “The intelligence community doesn’t believe that because there is no intelligence that supports that.”
Where did the allegations come from? Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, cited emails between Hunter Biden and Ukrainian and Chinese businessmen that he said came from a laptop the younger Biden left in a repair shop. The shop’s owner reportedly gave the device to Giuliani’s lawyer. The FBI is investigating the origin and veracity of the emails.
Kyle is a WORLD Digital news reporter. He is a World Journalism Institute and Patrick Henry College graduate. Kyle resides in Purcellville, Va. Follow him on Twitter @kylezim25.
Comments
Cyborg3Posted: Mon, 10/19/2020 07:46 pm
This is an important article for it shows that Joe Biden and his family have been gaining financially from their "public service" going back years if you read the emails from Hunter Biden's laptop. The corruption includes them getting paid off by government officials in Ukraine, Russia, China and many other countries. The most serious is the collusion with China our adversary. Biden should not be elected as president for corruption would reign!