Intelligence agencies skewer China

The Chinese government knowingly covered up the severity of the new coronavirus, according to a group of intelligence agencies from five countries. The Daily Telegraph of Australia published a scathing 15-page dossier on Saturday from the “Five Eyes” group, which includes intelligence officials from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

What’s in the memo? The group accuses Chinese officials of destroying laboratory evidence, silencing doctors, and refusing to provide live virus samples to international scientists working on vaccines. The memo also says the Chinese government endangered other countries by denying the new coronavirus could pass from person to person, hindering international investigators.

