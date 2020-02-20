Intel officials warn Congress of election interference
by Harvest Prude
Posted 2/21/20, 12:32 pm
WASHINGTON—Russia is actively meddling in the 2020 presidential election process, intelligence officers told a bipartisan meeting of House lawmakers on Feb. 13. A New York Times report said officials warned that the Russians are working to help President Donald Trump’s campaign, a conclusion Republicans dispute. They say Trump has been tough on Russia so it doesn’t make sense that the Kremlin would want him reelected.
How are the Russians interfering? U.S. officials said Russian operatives were using the same methods as during the 2016 campaign to spread misinformation and stir up controversy online. During the 2016 primary season, the Kremlin-linked Internet Research Agency ordered employees to “use any opportunity to criticize Hillary [Clinton] and the rest except for Sanders and Trump—we support them,” according to special counsel Robert Mueller’s 2019 investigation.
Dig deeper: Read my report in The Stew about early indications of Russian interference in the Democratic presidential primary race.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a reporter for WORLD based in Washington, D.C.
Comments
NEWS2MEPosted: Fri, 02/21/2020 03:49 pm
If Putin is working hard to make everyone but Trump look bad, he isn't doing a very good job.
NEWS2MEPosted: Fri, 02/21/2020 03:52 pm
We trust what intelligence officers and the New York Times tells us, WHY???
And if ANY of this is true, which I doubt, this is Trump's fault, HOW???
NEWS2MEPosted: Fri, 02/21/2020 03:54 pm
Putin is messing with us. He is now rolling on the floor laughing his head off.
He knows Trump's re-election will make some heads explode. (I can name a few.)