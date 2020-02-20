Intel officials warn Congress of election interference

WASHINGTON—Russia is actively meddling in the 2020 presidential election process, intelligence officers told a bipartisan meeting of House lawmakers on Feb. 13. A New York Times report said officials warned that the Russians are working to help President Donald Trump’s campaign, a conclusion Republicans dispute. They say Trump has been tough on Russia so it doesn’t make sense that the Kremlin would want him reelected.

How are the Russians interfering? U.S. officials said Russian operatives were using the same methods as during the 2016 campaign to spread misinformation and stir up controversy online. During the 2016 primary season, the Kremlin-linked Internet Research Agency ordered employees to “use any opportunity to criticize Hillary [Clinton] and the rest except for Sanders and Trump—we support them,” according to special counsel Robert Mueller’s 2019 investigation.

