Insurgents target Afghan maternity clinic

Two newborn babies, their mothers, and several nurses died in an attack in western Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday. Three militants stormed a maternity clinic and engaged police in an hourslong shootout that left 14 people dead. Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry said 15 others sustained injuries in the Doctors Without Borders clinic.

Who is behind the attack? No group claimed responsibility, but the Taliban, which denied involvement, and Islamic State are both active in the region. Ongoing attacks plague the country despite peace talks between the Taliban and the United States. Also on Tuesday, in Nangarhar province, a suicide bomber killed 24 people and injured 68 others at a funeral ceremony, and a bomb exploded in a market in Khost province, killing one child and injuring 10 others.

