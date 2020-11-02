Injuries still surfacing in Iran missile attack

More than 100 U.S. service members have needed medical care for brain injuries since Iranian strikes on U.S. bases in Iraq. Of the 109 troops affected, 76 have returned to duty and 26 others are still undergoing treatment, the Pentagon said on Monday. Iran launched missiles at two bases on Jan. 8 in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike at Baghdad International Airport that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Why does the number keep going up? Less than two weeks ago, officials had placed the number of cases at 64. The military said it knew more patients might come forward because symptoms of brain injury—including headaches, dizziness, nausea, and sensitivity to light—often take longer to manifest. Since 2000, some 408,000 American service members have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury, according to the Pentagon.

Dig deeper: Read Mindy Belz’s analysis of how Soleimani’s death affected Iraqi Christians.